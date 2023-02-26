It’s official. Holy Week in Murcia, with its previous acts, Stations of the Cross and Lenten descents, has begun. A week that is not limited to its own days, and whose entry into another year of Passion was starred this Sunday by its 50th town crier, Alfonso de la Cruz López Sánchez, from Caravaca. Before the packed auditorium of the Teatro Romea he defined himself, when asked “Who am I?”, as “a Nazarene with a microphone”, not in vain has he been at La7 for 17 years. And being so, he raised his speech as if it were a television broadcast, paying tribute, for two hours, to each and every one of the people who have made possible, and continue to do so, Holy Week in Murcia.

His words were accompanied by the sounds of the General Air Academy, directed by the commander of the Music Unit, José Manuel Castelló, and practically from the beginning, and to the cry of “Procession to the street”, the sculpture of Christ, his ‘Friend’, from Fernando Sáez de Elorrieta’s studio, presided over the proclamation. He was addressed on many occasions throughout the speech.

The town crier from Caravaca took advantage of the event to ask, almost at the end of his speech, the bishop, José Manuel Lorca Planes, and the president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, that the Santísima y Vera Cruz de Caravaca be proclaimed patron saint of the Region of Murcia. And that this recognition is commemorated every May 3 from the Holy Year of 2024. López began by paying a special tribute to those artists, who “in their workshop, with chisel, chisel and gouge, shaped the wood and gave it a face.” and passion happens to go out into the street»: the imagers, yesterday and today.

After the first bars of ‘Jerusalem’, the town crier entered Dolores Friday, with the Tuna de Medicina hanging around the Mother on her name day, “who appears at the door of the church of San Nicolás” to receive the homage . The day gives way to the afternoon and “with the blue of the sky stamped on the Nazarene tunics”, the steps of the Brotherhood of the Christ of Amparo leave, that Christ “who radiates comfort, calm and peace”.

The town crier took advantage of this moment to allude to the war in Ukraine, which arrived “when we were beginning to overcome the pandemic consequences of Covid.” A war “that causes death, hunger, refugees, destruction, impoverishment, pain”, and which led him to ask himself, “where do these people find refuge, dear ‘Friend’?”

The first chords of ‘Santa María de Ripoll’ helped him talk about Passion Saturday afternoon, when the procession of the Most Holy Christ of Faith, “blessed by the friars of La Redonda”, the Capuchin Fathers, takes to the streets with penitents “wearing brown habits and humble sandals.” And López highlighted how such a small word “is capable of moving mountains.”

The music of ‘El Calvario’ led the auditorium to the church of Santa Catalina, from where the parade of the Corinthian brotherhood, that of the Santísimo Cristo de la Caridad, which this year, recalled the town crier, coincides with its 30th anniversary rotating status of hostess in the official acts of Holy Week in Murcia. “And from there, on the Saturday afternoon that precedes Palm Sunday, another beautiful dedication shows us that Christ who offers infinite charity, inviting us to practice it with our neighbor.”

It is the chords of ‘Siempre la esperanza’, the ones that direct the speech until Palm Sunday and the “fresh memory” of the palms leaning on the walls of the church of San Pedro: “True prodigy of elaboration, with interwoven ringlets and blonde braids” that after being blessed, “will populate the balconies”. That afternoon, the green of the robes of the Cristo de la Esperanza lead the procession “wrapped in the smell of incense and orange blossom”. An image that, back in San Pedro, “is honored by sailors of the Air Force.”

On the first bars of ‘Cristo del Perdón’, López arrives on the morning of Holy Monday, in the neighborhood of San Antolín, and to whose church «people come from all over to witness the descent of the Christ of Forgiveness, and to caress its nestlings with kisses. feet”. He took advantage of the town crier to remember the old niche that kept the image of the Virgen de las Angustias, on the street of the same name, to reach the most mundane world of the verses of ‘El Repuntín’, praising the wines of the Luis de the Rosary.

This is how you get to the afternoon, where the steps of the brotherhood procession until you reach the corner of Sagasta where you hear “a heartbreaking saeta”. At that moment, the audience of the Teatro Romea was surrounded by the voice of Curro Piñana. And then the town crier asked his ‘Friend of his’, “how do I pardon a murderer, how do you turn the other cheek? How can you love someone who has destroyed your life?

On the night of Holy Tuesday, to the sound of the bars of ‘Cristo del Rescate, Señor de Murcia’, he invites those present to procession, from the church of San Juan Bautista, with said brotherhood, “when Murcia is gaining a penitential dimension”. . An “empty and announcing” Cross presides over the parade in which “jasmine white robes and forest green capes” accompany her, as well as the rest of the steps.

And it was the turn of Cristo de la Salud, who appeared after the opening bars of ‘Jesús de las Penas’, transferring the proclamation to the Santa María de Gracia neighbourhood. From there the “students’ procession” sets off, with the first entirely female step, that of María, Consuelo de los afflicted. She took advantage of the town crier to pay tribute to the health workers, in whose white coats she sees the Christ, and to “implore universal protection for bodies and souls.”

The ‘colored’



Holy Wednesday arrives and with it, the first bars of the ‘Cristo de la Sangre’, prelude to the procession of the ‘coloraos’, or the Archconfraternity of the Blood, which reigns in the traditional neighborhood of Carmen and in several generations of entire families. “Scenes sculpted by the artist hand of man bring us redemption on thrones of flowers, on the shoulders of huertan bigaros, jealous of his inheritance, which passes from father to son, with the rigor of ceremony and respect for centuries,” López proclaimed. . And he chose Andrés ‘El Rojo’ in his speech to pay homage to “the prototype of the Huerta Nazarene.”

After two separate videos of an interview with the Nazarene, the singing of the Rincón de Seca Auroros Bell returned the proclamation to the Theater, late on Holy Thursday, on the way to the Plaza de San Agustín and these traditional songs. The first tones of ‘Soledad Franciscana’ served the town crier to talk about the “simple procession of Soledad del Calvario”; and after the drum rolls of the Procession of Silence, the auditorium was immersed in “night, darkness and silence”, with the Brotherhood of the Cristo del Refugio and its Nazarenes in rigorous mourning, crying out their pain.

«How necessary it is for us to listen to the sounds of silence in this world saturated with noise…».

One more step, and the town crier arrived with the sounds of ‘Nuestro Padre Jesús’, on that purple, salzillesque Good Friday that has its headquarters in the neighborhood of San Andrés and its church of San Agustín, and where the Brotherhood of Our Father Jesus Nazarene. “Magical gathering of generations that transcends history to offer us inspiration and art, full of expression and feeling, where the artist’s hand wrested prayer and tears from the wood to speak of the divine to human knowledge”, López underlined, recalling that the images of its steps are Intangible Heritage of Humanity.

The evening, announced in the proclamation by the bars of ‘Jesús Preso’, ‘Soledad de los Servitas’ and ‘Sepulcro’, and which concludes with the final section of ‘Mektub’, is led by the brotherhoods of Mercy, Servitas and the Sepulchre, “which offer us a major reflection: the death of Jesus of Nazareth was not a failure, as long as it continues to be a reason for being and life for millions of people,” the town crier pointed out.

Holy Saturday arrives with the first sounds of ‘Virgen del Rosario’, and with it the black man in the robes of the Brotherhood of Christ of Charity, who from the temple of Santa Catalina, stars in his second procession carrying María Santísima del Rosario in his Sorrowful Mysteries. “It reminds us that in life, like the beads of a rosary, joyful, luminous, painful and glorious moments alternate.”

Shortly after, and to the beat of ‘Santo Traslado’, the town crier continued recounting, already in its last moments, the Murcian Passion Week, the turn of the Reclining Christ Brotherhood, which starts from the church of San Juan de Dios, with its barefoot and leisurely penitents, and white tunics, “the color of Hebrew mourning.”

The sound on the piano of ‘Ave María’, sung by Xiluva Tomás, served López Sánchez to pay “my sincere tribute, without unnecessary pamphlets” to the mothers, who he represented in the one who gave him life, Carmina; in his wife, Mari Cruz; and his daughter and granddaughter Mamen and Alba.

The sound of the bells of the church of Santa Eulalia gave rise to the last day of the Passion, Easter Sunday, with the Brotherhood of Our Risen Lord Jesus Christ in procession, with its Nazarenes “dressing in immaculate white and handkerchiefs tied on their heads with a entwined girdle’. This procession “permeates Murcia with a festive air, where spring is further accentuated, through an extraordinary family setting, and with children playing the leading role.”

The town crier did not miss the occasion, in which his journalistic and investigative vein commands, to put into figures what he detailed during those almost two hours of speech: twenty thousand brothers, ninety-five Pasos, and 259 images distributed in 17 processions, that cover a total of almost 35 kilometers. And he added that the total weight of these Steps exceeds 81,000 kilos that are distributed among 2,882 shelves.

The event concluded with the ‘Cruz de doble arma’ march and the ‘Hallelujah’ sung by Dora Helena, which was accompanied by a shower of petals and the arrival on stage of a group of children.