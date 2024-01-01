The crews of the TOS-1A Solntsepek heavy flamethrower systems of the 36th combined arms army of the Vostok group of forces destroyed strongholds of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Ugledar section of the South Donetsk direction. On January 2, the Russian Ministry of Defense showed the work of the Russian military in the special military operation (SVO) zone.

TOS-1A “Solntsepek” operates against the enemy at a relatively short distance – approximately 5 km. Therefore, the crew needs to get as close as possible to the line of combat contact, quickly strike and immediately leave the battlefield, changing their firing position, since the Ukrainian Armed Forces are hunting for Russian equipment, using mortars, artillery, and kamikaze drones for this.

“Solntsepik” carries 24 charges. They fly out at great speed in just six seconds and cover an area the size of several football fields.

“We solve problems of defeating enemy manpower, also light armor and, accordingly, fortified areas where these our opponents are located. We arrive and complete the task. We must quickly arrive, check in, work and leave,” said the commander of the TOS-1A “Solntsepek” with the call sign Respect.

TOS “Solntsepek” never goes to the battlefield alone – it is always accompanied by a fire covering group on a light armored tractor MTLB. Such a group includes a sniper, a machine gunner and a fighter with an anti-drone gun.

“Our group’s task is to provide cover for the vehicle, so everyone has their own task. That is, let’s say I have to cover my car from unmanned aerial vehicles and monitor the sky. We arrive at the position and are already dispersing to our firing positions. The task is to cover the TOS from kamikaze drones and other UAVs,” said the operator of the drone gun with the call sign Zeus.

The day before, on January 1, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that in the southern Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok group of troops, supported by air strikes and artillery fire, hit manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of the settlements of Novomikhailovka, Urozhaynoye of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Priyutnoye of the Zaporozhye region . In addition, the Russian military destroyed a sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Novomikhailovka area.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

