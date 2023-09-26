The crews of Russian Ka-52 helicopters are destroying manpower and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kupyansk direction. Izvestia correspondent Marina Kravtsova reported this on September 26.

It is noted that the target of the Ka-52 attack helicopter, which accompanies the Mi-8, is an enemy stronghold. Attacks on concentrations of manpower of Ukrainian Armed Forces militants are carried out with unguided rockets.

The helicopter flies at a low altitude so as not to be in the range of visibility of the Ukrainian air defense (air defense).

“Ground forces located the target and we quickly responded to it. They flew in and destroyed it. A lot of artillery was destroyed, a lot of foreign equipment, and ours recently worked on the enemy’s air defense system,” said the navigator-operator of the helicopter with the call sign Cavalier.

Attack helicopters operate at any time of the day. Night flights are much more difficult; they have to work in conditions of almost zero visibility, but the crews perform tasks with maximum efficiency.

Earlier, on September 24, the crews of Ka-52 and Mi-28 helicopters from the Southern Military District (SMD) stopped the transfer of Ukrainian Armed Forces forces in the Zaporozhye direction. Missiles were launched at detected fortified strongholds and armored combat vehicles of Ukrainian militant units.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

