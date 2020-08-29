On Friday, flights of naval aviation of the Northern, Pacific Baltic Fleets and aircraft of the Long-Range Aviation Command of the Aerospace Forces took place, according to the National Defense Control Center of the Russian Federation (NTSUO).

It is noted that the vessels were lifted into the air over the neutral waters of the Arctic, Pacific Oceans and the Baltic Sea as part of the Ocean Shield 2020 exercise.

As specified in the NTSUO, the flights were carried out by the anti-submarine Il-38 and Tu-142, the tactical front-line bomber Su-24M, the bomber-missile carrier Tu-95, as well as the Il-78 tanker aircraft. In 12 hours, the crews covered routes over 10 thousand kilometers.

So, during the flights, the pilots worked out the skills of piloting over non-orientated terrain and the coherence of the crews in the absence of ground radio-technical means of air navigation. At the same time, in some areas of flights, Russian ships were accompanied by fighters from NATO countries.

We add that the flights of naval aviation are carried out in strict accordance with the International Rules for the Use of Airspace.