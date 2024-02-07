The crews of Ka-52M helicopters of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the help of unguided aerial missiles (UAR), thereby destroying the Ukrainian control center and armored vehicles, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on February 7.

“Army aviation crews on Ka-52M helicopters as part of a strike group carried out NAR strikes against enemy strongholds and manpower in the Luhansk direction,” the department said in a statement.

The Ministry of Defense notes that military aviation carries out tasks of escorting convoys, destroying armored vehicles, transporting troops and military cargo as part of a special military operation.

“We received a combat mission to hit an enemy stronghold. The task was completed, everyone returned safe, without losses. According to the PAN report, they performed it “excellently,” noted the pilot of the Ka-52M helicopter with the call sign Tihiy.

At the end of January, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of strongholds, manpower and armored vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Donetsk direction. The combat mission was carried out by crews of Ka-52M helicopters with the support of ground forces.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

