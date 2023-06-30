Servicemen of the motorized rifle unit of the Western Military District are working from closed positions, continuing to destroy manpower and military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). On Friday, June 30, Izvestia correspondent Alexei Poltoranin spoke about how the combat work of Russian units is going.

The target discovered with the help of drones – the stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – is destroyed by Russian units from a closed position, quickly. Then they immediately move on. All so that the enemy does not have time to do anything.

“The enemy did not expect that he would hit targets so accurately. I did not have time to react and adjust the equipment, as they worked quickly, clearly – and left. They quickly hid the equipment. Even if the enemy lifted a “bird” into the air, he could not [ответить]”, – said the tank commander with the call sign Shield.

This time it was possible to destroy about 50 fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and two enemy armored vehicles. After the target has been worked out, the tank crew quickly changes its location in order to take on a new combat mission.

Earlier that day, the Russian Ministry of Defense showed footage of the combat work of T-80 tank crews. With accurate fire from a 125-millimeter cannon, they destroyed the fortified area of ​​the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the forest belt.

The day before, on June 29, the Ministry of Defense told how the crew of a Russian T-80BVM tank in the Kupyansk direction knocked out an American Bradley infantry fighting vehicle (BMP) belonging to the Armed Forces of Ukraine from a closed firing position at a distance of 9.5 km. Its targets are dugouts, enemy trenches, trench communication systems, equipment.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.