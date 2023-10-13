On October 13, the Russian Ministry of Defense published footage of the combat work of crews of 2S4 “Tulpan” self-propelled mortars of the Western Military District (ZVO) when performing fire missions to destroy fortified positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kupyansk direction.

It is noted that 240-mm self-propelled mortars 2S4 “Tulip” are designed to destroy and destroy durable field-type structures, fortified buildings adapted for sheltering manpower and equipment, fortifications, command posts, artillery and missile batteries and other enemy combat armored vehicles, and also the destruction of objects that, due to their high security, cannot be destroyed by artillery pieces of a smaller caliber.

To fire a mortar, no special preparation of the position before shooting is required.

“Tulip” is the only mortar of this caliber in the world and has no analogues. The maximum firing range is up to 20 km. If a gun leaves its camouflaged position, this can only mean that reconnaissance has discovered a particularly important enemy target.

The crew of the “Tulpan” self-propelled mortar of the “West” group of troops moved to an unprepared firing position to cover the actions of troops at the front line in the Kupyansk direction.

After receiving target coordinates from reconnaissance, drone operators designate a safe route for the mortarmen, and air defense (air defense) protects the mortar from attacks by Ukrainian multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and attack drones.

The division’s accurate fire destroyed the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ strongholds, and the enemy suffered significant losses.

The Tulip does not have sighting salvos. Each mine must hit exactly the given square. The mortar crew cuts out key units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – fortified areas, warehouses with ammunition and fuel. At the same time, destruction of nearby civil infrastructure facilities is excluded.

Using adjusted fire along the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ defense line, mortar crews fire divisional salvoes and change positions after each shot, which allows them to continuously inflict fire damage and remain unnoticed by enemy artillery.

As the servicemen themselves indicated, mortar crews fundamentally do not keep a count of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ targets hit, so as not to create a competition. Everyone is trying to contribute to the overall victory.

Earlier, on October 4, Izvestia correspondent Marina Kravtsova visited the crew positions of the 2S4 “Tulpan” self-propelled mortar, which successfully penetrated a fortified area of ​​the Ukrainian Armed Forces mercenaries in the Kupyansk direction. The fighters told the film crew that the mortar was nicknamed “Thunderstorm”, as it is a real thunderstorm for Ukrainian militants.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

