Tor-M1 SAM Crew Talks About Destroying Ukrainian Valkyrie Drone

The crew of the Tor-M1 anti-aircraft missile system of the Russian Armed Forces reported the destruction of the Ukrainian Valkyrie drone. The words of the military are conveyed in its Telegram channel REN TV.

As reported by the crew chief with the call sign Atlet, the air defense missile system crew promptly detected the target, reported to the higher command and, after confirming that the drone belonged to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), launched and destroyed the target.

“You feel like it’s such a small victory, but it has to be that way, because the target has to be destroyed,” the Athlete concluded.

In February, the CEO of the Izhevsk Electromechanical Plant Kupol, Fanil Ziyatdinov, announced the start of a process of deep modernization of the Tor family of air defense systems. According to him, the promising complex will differ from existing modifications more than the Tor-M2 from the Tor-M1.