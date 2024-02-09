The crew of the multi-role super-maneuverable fighter with thrust vector control Su-35S destroyed the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kupyansk direction. On February 10, the Russian Ministry of Defense showed a fragment of a combat flight.

A Su-35S pilot, while performing a combat mission to escort a group of bombers, detected radar radiation from territory under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. An air-to-radar missile was launched at the target. As a result of the launch of an aircraft guided missile, radar radiation from the target disappeared.

“We carried out a combat flight to cover bomber aircraft. While following a combat course, I discovered an enemy anti-aircraft missile system. He reported to the command post and launched an air-to-radar missile. Our bomber aviation successfully completed its combat mission and returned safely to the landing airfield,” Su-35S pilot Ivan said about the combat mission.

He added that after the flight, reconnaissance and objective control data confirmed the destruction of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ anti-aircraft missile system.

Pilots of operational-tactical aviation carry out combat sorties at any time with various types of aircraft weapons, the Ministry of Defense recalled.

On February 6, the crew of a Su-34 fighter-bomber destroyed the control center of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kupyansk direction in the special operation zone. The Su-34 crew carried out a bombardment with high-explosive aerial bombs with a universal planning and correction module (UMPC).

On December 29, 2023, the Ministry of Defense showed how Su-35s fighters of the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) accompany and cover bombers in a special operation zone. One of the pilots of a Russian plane discovered an enemy strike group in the air during a combat mission.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of a worsening situation in the region.

