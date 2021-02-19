EMERCOM employees are preparing for the evacuation of the crew of a ship under the flag of Panama, located in the Kerch Strait region, in connection with the poisoning of sailors, reported TASS in Rosmorrechflot.

It is noted that on the April, owned by a Turkish shipowner, five crew members were poisoned, one died. RIA Novosti Crimea clarifies that the deceased was a mechanic on the ship. Other victims are in a state of moderate severity. There is no information yet about how many people are on board and what countries they are citizens of.

The vessel was offered to move to the anchorage in the water area of ​​the port of Kavkaz.

“The duty officer sent a sea tug Mercury to the vessel because the ship owner gave the go-ahead for medevac”, – TASS quotes the words of the press secretary of Rosmorrechflot Alexei Kravchenko.

Evacuation is difficult due to weather conditions. As previously reported, in the Crimea, heavy snowfall continues with a gale wind. There is a danger of avalanches in the mountains, which is why rescuers have announced an emergency warning in the region.

Due to bad weather on the peninsula, traffic was stopped in the area of ​​the zero kilometer of the Tavrida highway in the first half of the day.