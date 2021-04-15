The crew of the vessel Davide B hijacked by pirates in the Gulf of Guinea has been released. This was announced on Thursday, April 15, by the representative of the Dutch company that owns the ship De Poli Shipmanagement Cor Radings.

It is specified that there was a Russian among the captured sailors.

“All fifteen sailors abducted from the Davide B vessel in the Gulf of Guinea on March 11 have been released and are safe,” Radings was quoted as saying.RIA News“.

The sailors undergo medical examinations and return to their homeland. They are in relatively good condition.

The vessel was reportedly attacked by intruders on 11 March, approximately 388 km south of Benin. As a result of the attack, 15 crew members were kidnapped, and six more remained aboard the ship. Later, the Russian embassy in Nigeria reported that one Russian was among the abducted sailors.

In February, pirates attacked the Gabon-flagged fishing vessel Lianpengyu 809 in the Gulf of Guinea and captured 10 crew members. At the same time, the Internet portal of the company Dryad Global, which specializes in maritime security, clarified that the hijacking of the ship Lianpengyu 809 is already the third recorded attack in 2021. For 2020, as specified, 11 maritime incidents and five successful boardings were committed.