Crews of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) “Grad” of the Dnepr group of troops destroy artillery batteries of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), ammunition depots, destroy camouflaged defensive structures, control posts, weapons and military equipment in the Kherson direction of a special military operation. On November 18, the Russian Ministry of Defense showed the combat work of artillerymen.

Having received reconnaissance data on the location of enemy forces, the artillery crew moves into position and, after deploying to a combat position, strikes the target with 122-mm high-explosive fragmentation shells, covering area targets with dense fire.

“We have a BM-21 Grad based on KAMAZ – reliable, proven. It pulls well, works well on sand, especially on dunes. Many thanks to those who collected them and continue to collect them,” shared the driver of the combat vehicle with the call sign Rus.

After completing a fire mission, servicemen quickly depart for reserve areas to replenish ammunition and wait for the coordinates of newly identified targets.

The crew’s work is monitored by operators of the group’s unmanned aerial vehicle systems, which allows data on the results of fire damage to be corrected and transmitted to the firing position in real time, the Ministry of Defense explained.

On November 16, Izvestia correspondent Kirill Olkov showed how anti-tank mobile crews of the Eastern Military District support the main units along the entire front line. The main armament is 11 high-precision missiles, which precisely destroy well-fortified long-term enemy points and armored vehicles.

Earlier, on October 16, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that crews of the BM-21 Grad MLRS of the Central Military District hit personnel, strongholds and observation points, rotation routes of armored vehicles and roaming fire weapons of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Krasnolimansk direction.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

