On January 6, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the crew of the D-30 howitzer of the artillery unit of the 1st Guards Tank Army of the West group of forces destroyed with the first shot a camouflaged dugout in which the command post of a unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) was located in the Kupyansk direction.

“Members of a motorized rifle unit discovered a camouflaged dugout in which one of the command posts of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was located, from which the units were controlled. <…> Thanks to the adjustment of artillery fire from the air, carried out in real time, the crew of the 122-mm D-30 howitzer hit the command post of the Ukrainian Armed Forces militants from the very first shot,” the military department reported.

It is noted that units of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) quickly transmit the coordinates of identified targets to the artillery control point, this can significantly increase the efficiency of shooting.

As the crew commander with the call sign Mechta indicated, work is currently underway on enemy strongholds and manpower. Also, the Russian military is striking Ukrainian Armed Forces equipment and conducting counter-battery warfare.

Earlier, on January 4, military personnel from a 122-mm towed howitzer D-30 destroyed an observation post of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the right bank of the Dnieper.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

