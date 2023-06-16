Ministry of Emergency Situations: the crew of the burning ship Beks Force off the coast of Nakhodka in Primorye refused to be evacuated

The crew of the foreign ship Beks Force, burning off the coast of Nakhodka in the Primorsky Territory, refused to be evacuated. This was reported RIA News in the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the region.

The department noted that aviation is in a state of readiness. “The ship is afloat, not sinking,” they added.

On Friday, June 16, it became known that the bulk carrier Beks Force under the flag of the Marshall Islands caught fire off the coast of Nakhodka in Primorye. It was reported that the ship’s crew consists of 25 people, two of them were injured. Passing vessels were sent to the disaster area.

Earlier in the fishing port of Murmansk, the Princess of the Arctic ship caught fire. Seven people were on board when the fire broke out, six of whom evacuated on their own. Another was rescued by firefighters upon arrival.