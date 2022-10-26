The crew of the nuclear aircraft carrier USS George HW Bush from the United States announced their readiness to conduct military operations against Russia. This was reported on October 26 by the British TV channel sky news.

The commander of the warship, Rear Admiral Dennis Veles, said that the soldiers were “ready for any mission,” but the main goal is peace and an end to the Ukrainian conflict, he assured.

“This ship, this strike group, our allies: we are ready for anything,” Veles said, answering the question of whether the crew is ready to take military action against the Russian Federation.

It is noted that about 70 combat aircraft and helicopters are on board the aircraft carrier. The ship is currently cruising in the Mediterranean.

At the end of July, a Doomsday aircraft belonging to the US Department of Defense was spotted over the waters of the Mediterranean Sea. It was noted that serious concerns arise against the background of the fact that Ukraine threatened Russia to use American missile weapons.

On October 23, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed the situation in Ukraine with Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin during a telephone conversation.

Sergey Ryabkov, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, noted on September 7 that Russia does not lack channels of communication with the United States on Ukrainian issues. He explained that embassies are working for this, and it is also possible to conduct telephone conversations.

Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, continues. The decision to hold it was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to the increased shelling of Ukrainian troops.

