RIA Novosti: the crew of the Russian T-80 tank disrupted the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region

The crew of the T-80 tank of the Russian Western Military District (ZVO) thwarted the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kharkiv region. This is reported RIA News with reference to his correspondent.

As the commander of the tank unit with the call sign “Viking” said, the enemy tried to accumulate his forces for a strike in order to continue the offensive.

He stated that, “the infantry, being in direct contact, requires artillery and tank fire, therefore, they come to us, give the coordinates of the target, we go out and work out.”

Earlier, Russian artillerymen destroyed a sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Ukrainian military in the special operation zone. The saboteurs were eliminated by artillery strike and could not break through the defense.