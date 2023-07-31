Ministry of Defense: the crew of the tank of the RF Armed Forces destroyed several armored vehicles and 20 fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The tank crew of the Russian troops destroyed several armored vehicles and 20 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was announced by the head of the press center of the group “Vostok” Oleg Chekhov, reports RIA News.

He clarified that the tank under the command of junior sergeant Maxim Komarovsky repelled a counterattack from closed firing positions on the Vremevsky ledge of the Zaporozhye direction. As a result, the combat mission was completed, the enemy failed to take up positions.