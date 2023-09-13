The Crew Motorfest is the protagonist of a first video comparisoncreated in this case by the usual ElAnalistaDeBits, who placed the versions side by side PC, PS5 and Xbox Series of the new episode of the Ubisoft series.

Well, how does the game run on these platforms? Let’s start from graphics modes, which on PS5 and Xbox Series A single mode instead on Series S, at 1440p and 30 fps.

By using the quality mode you can achieve more better graphic definition, but also enhanced shadows, vegetation, draw distance, reflections and terrain quality. All aspects that are weakened at 60 fps, although the temporal reconstruction works in terms of sharpness.

ElAnalistaDeBits also talks about an annoying tearing at 30 fps which appears to occur on Xbox but not on PS5, while the PC version with Ultra settings appears to offer the same assets available on console but there is a limit to 60 fps, regardless of the hardware used.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAIBr2kHing