When a formula works, it is undeniable that it quickly becomes inspiration for other developers, who steal ideas here and there to create their own little gem. The Crew Motorfestwhich we are analyzing today in review, takes it with both hands without too many compliments from the well-tested formula experimented and perfected over the years Forza Horizon. Ubisoft with this chapter of The Crew tries to give the same type of vibes, choosing a background with a thousand colors as per tradition, and which can offer different types of challenges to the players: the Hawaii.

Come on, The Crew!

Already from its first incarnation, The Crew it wanted to be an open world car title that gave a lot of space to the player, with different types of challenges on the road, and a story as a backdrop to carry out the various activities. Despite a good starting point, which however was quite limited in some of its mechanics, it is only with The Crew 2 that the franchise has managed to give itself a good boost, and The Crew Motorfest wants to be the definitive step to throw themselves into the big market, trying to learn from those who are unquestionably the best in the arcade genre at the moment (namely Playground Games and their Forza Horizon).

Let’s not hide behind a finger in fact, The Crew Motorfest is clearly inspired by Forza Horizon, from the type of activity, to the type of settings, and of course the entire context of the traveling giga festival. It is equally true, however, that Ubisoft knows how to do things well, and therefore despite the macroscopic similarities, it has managed to give a certain identity to the game, inserting in the exact points peculiarities “in The Crew way”.

Welina!

In fact, these are not just sports cars or off-road vehicles (available in large quantities and with all the most important brands), but it’s also there space for more particular and exotic findsstarting from racing monster trucks, passing through Formula single-seaters, up to motorboats and aircraft like in the second iteration of The Crew. With a fleet of vehicles so broad, it almost matters 600 vehicles in total, we will experience our adventure, the festival and all its attractions, against the magnificent backdrop of Hawaii, more precisely on the island of O’ahu. Although the “big” may recall the giant created by Playground, The Crew Motorfest is more concentrated on a certain type of setting. For the most part we will be in narrow forests, roads immersed in breathtaking landscapes, and other urban areas to burn the asphalt at its best. In short, there will be no lack of variety at allalthough not all possible biomes have been touched.

The events that we will experience within the game will in fact offer us different types of activitydivided into series called “Playlists”and which for the most part will make us available to vehicles specific in loan, given that such events always reflect certain categories. Space also for freeridingwhere you can use the car of your dreams, which you have purchased or obtained as a reward, to travel the Hawaiian roads in all their splendor: clearly all of them will be dotted with challenges to face “on the road”such as evolutions, jumps, speed points, drifting sections and so on, with the movements between one point of interest and another always being anything but boring.

Summing up, more than in the type of activity (which in any case tries to have its say between drag-style races, or divided lanes, or other tasty gimmicks) therefore, the real peculiarity of The Crew Motorfest which wants to distance itself from Forza Horizon it is the one linked to the great variety of category for vehicles (which will necessarily have specific types of races), which was largely successful, but which ultimately seems to lack the definitive “something”.

SimCade at its best

The better joys they come from the point of view of guidewhich, despite a few – small – missteps, gives us an impression noteworthy quality. We tested the title by alternating game sessions between pad And steering wheeland we can say that each of the two sides has its pros and cons, where the latter are very few.

In the case of Dualsense (we tested the PS5 version) the feedback from the controller was taken care of in an excellent way, especially for the triggers and the speaker, while the vibration was left aside a bit. Playing with steering wheel instead, especially if you have a cutting-edge piece, the situation becomes extremely interesting, where the feeling is very close to that of driving a real car, even if the differences between one car and another in the same category tend to be less noticeable than expected. However, the difference between different categories is a little more marked. Promoted without infamy or praise physicswhich, apart from a few blunders, responds well to both jumps and impacts full SimCade style.

Obviously a lot in the driving experience also depends on the aid that we decide to activate or not, so before “crying wolf” make sure you have set the best experience for you, in terms of guide And Adversary AI. For your convenience, you can also choose the camera which you most like to drive, with a good variety between external and internal.

Small side note – and also tasty – concerns the adaptation of driving and technology for classic carswhich will obviously lack GPS and more, and where even the odometer will be represented in the HUD in the “old style”.

Not a bad holiday, but…

Everything we have analyzed so far is more than encouraging, but despite this there is thathalo of “incompleteness” which targets games with too open a world (although The Crew Motorfest’s map isn’t overly huge). First of all, the playlist proposals will be yours favorite activity, and so intriguing (even if with a slightly long-winded video to present them) that with a few hours of healthy gameplay you will finish before everything else. Before the arrival of new content however, especially those promised by Ubisoft for the post launch game supportyou get that feeling of “what now?”, at least in terms of driving.

Of course, you can pass the time and continue racing especially to earn credits and purchase the various cars or upgrades, but the progression it’s enough loupe. So?

The real lifeline will be the multiplayer! From an online point of view, the game is actually well looked after, and offers various modes which are entertaining to say the least, on the track, but also from the social. Here are some demonstrations and events related to customization and aesthetics of cars, or modes and challenges which will add a little spice to your sessions, perhaps not only by racing, but also with battle royale with collisions in the arena.

Finally speaking about the graphic aspect, on PS5 we were able to choose between performance mode And details mode. Obviously from the point of view of adrenaline and fluidity we have mainly given importance to that dedicated to improving performance (which seems almost obvious in a racing game), and we can say that the compromise reached was overall good. The cars are beautiful, a little less texture of the landscapes – especially the repeated ones – and somewhere in between the players’ avatars (where the proportions between the size of the vehicles and the people they seem a little get highyou will notice it in the various “on foot” sections).