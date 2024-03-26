Ubisoft's Hawaii-based, open-world racing game The Crew Motorfest will arrive on Steam next month.

The game's sales page is now live on Valve's storefront, touting a release date of 18th April. As well as this date, Ubisoft has said those interested can enjoy the game for free “for five hours” on release.



“Experience the best that car culture has to offer as you compete in intense races, experience themed events, and collect hundreds of iconic cars,” Ubisoft writes.

The Crew Motorfest promises players the chance to experience “all the facets of car culture,” including American muscle, Japanese-style street racing, and “legendary” machines of the past.

We awarded The Crew Motorfest three out of five stars on its release last year, with Josh Wise calling it a "generously spirited racer." However, he felt it was chafed by "a lack of originality". You can read his full thoughts about him in Eurogamer's The Crew Motorfest review here.









Life's a beach! | Image credit: Ubisoft

As for Ubisoft, it has been steadily reintroducing its games to Steam, with the likes of Assassin's Creed Valhalla launching on Valve's PC storefront in 2022, having been available on the developer's own launcher and Epic Games Stores prior (as The Crew Motorfest has been) .

At this time, a Ubisoft spokesperson told Eurogamer the company was “constantly evaluating how to bring [its] games to different audiences wherever they are, while providing a consistent player ecosystem through Ubisoft Connect.”