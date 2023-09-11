The Crew Motorfest is now on its way and Ubisoft released today the launch trailer official, represented by a video shot in live actionthat is, with real actors, which prepares us for the spirit and characteristic atmospheres of the game.

The release date of The Crew: Motorfest is set for September 14, 2023, with an interesting initiative proposed by Ubisoft which allows try for free the game for a total of 5 hours from September 14th to 17th.

In this way, it is possible to carry out an in-depth test of The Crew: Motorfest before eventually deciding to purchase it, and in this case it will be possible to transfer the progress made in the trial version directly to the definitive one.