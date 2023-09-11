The Crew Motorfest is now on its way and Ubisoft released today the launch trailer official, represented by a video shot in live actionthat is, with real actors, which prepares us for the spirit and characteristic atmospheres of the game.
The release date of The Crew: Motorfest is set for September 14, 2023, with an interesting initiative proposed by Ubisoft which allows try for free the game for a total of 5 hours from September 14th to 17th.
In this way, it is possible to carry out an in-depth test of The Crew: Motorfest before eventually deciding to purchase it, and in this case it will be possible to transfer the progress made in the trial version directly to the definitive one.
A Hawaiian driving game
The new chapter of the series once again presents the typical feature of this franchise, namely the presence of a large explorable map in style open worldin a game entirely dominated by racing with various vehicles.
The Crew Motorfest transports us to a dream scenario, being all set in Hawaii, between roads by the sea and more inland routes, in the midst of nature or between cities and various villages.
The launch trailer focuses on the Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica, Porsche Taycan Turbo S and Nissan Z as the standout cars, but there will be many others as well.
To get to know it better, we refer you to our in-depth review of the first four hours of The Crew: Motorfest, which is more or less the amount of time that anyone will be able to experience for free within the new Ubisoft game from 14 to 17 September.
