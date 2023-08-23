The Crew Motorfest was presented with his launch trailer at Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live, but that’s not all: Geoff Keighley announced that the game will be available with a five-hour free trial.

The large demo will allow you to test the experience well before buying and find out any differences with the previous episodes of the Ubisoft series, which are concrete: we talked about it a few weeks ago in The Crew Motorfest trial.