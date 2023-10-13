In general, tech enthusiasts are satisfied with the general view offered by the game while speeding through the Hawaiian streets but a series of less than successful elements, such as lighting and pop-in phenomena I distance him from excellence.

Digital Foundry has published its video analysis of The Crew Motorfest comparing the versions PS5, Xbox Series X and S of Ubisoft’s open world racing game.

Resolution and performance compared

According to Digital Foundry’s analysis, the Performance mode on PS5 and Xbox Series Aside from resolution, lower draw distance and some details that are difficult to notice with the naked eye, this preset is visually on par with Quality mode.

The framerate aims at 60 fps and remains there stably, except for some uncertainties in situations in which numerous cars appear on the screen and during free exploration, where drops around the 50 fps threshold were recorded on PS5, while on Xbox Series they are slightly less impactful. Other than that the two consoles are basically on par with this preset.

There Quality mode it brings the resolution to 3840 x 2160p with very rare drops, however paying the price of a framerate stuck at 30 fps. On PS5 the framerate in this case is rock-solid, while on Xbox Series

Fortunately on the Xbox Series frame pacing and tearingnet of a resolution that is around 1440p, going down to a maximum of 1152p.