Ubisoft has announced when we will be able to purchase The Crew Motorfest : from the April 18, 2024 . So the Epic Games Store exclusivity period, which lasted several months, has ended. The Crew Motorfest was in fact launched on September 14, 2023 on PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 and Xbox One.

Other details

Message X with the concise announcement

For the rest there isn't much to say. There The Crew Motorfest Steam page it's already active and if you want you can put the game on your wish list. The Crew Motorfest takes place on the island of O'ahu, Hawaii. The player is challenged to participate in high-speed street races in the bustling city of Honolulu, testing his skills on some truly rugged circuits.

