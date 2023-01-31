Ubisoft revealed with a teaser trailer The Crew Motorfest, a Game as a Service video game that will bring the saga back to consoles and PC years after the release of the previous title. In the game we will find ourselves competing in Hawaii, in a unique festival of its kind with competitions, events and challenges of all kinds.

Tests on the game are now starting to collect feedback: all you need to do is sign up click here and subscribe. No release date regarding the game, but we know that the title will be released on Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC (Ubisoft Connect, Epic Games and maybe even Steam).