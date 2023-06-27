The Crew Motorfest will be the protagonist next June 29th at 18.00 of a special showcase in which new details on the feature will also be revealed Collection Importdesigned precisely to allow users to import their vehicles into the new episode of the series.

Releasing on September 14th, The Crew Motorfest will allow us to explore the atmospheric open world of the Hawaiian island of O’ahu and take part in a whole series of different challenges, based not only on speed but also on stunts and spectacularity.

The unlocking of new vehicles has always been an important aspect of the The Crew experience, and for this reason the Collection Import feature will be present in the next chapter to allow players to import their cars and therefore continue to use them.

A few days ago we tried The Crew Motorfest in preview and the show offered by the new scenario seemed really impressive, although the game itself lacks a bit of personality.