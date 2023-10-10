Ubisoft has already put in discount the driving game The Crew Motorfest , launched on the market less than a month ago. More precisely on September 14, 2023. It has also made available a new one free trial for five hours, to allow as many people as possible to try it without spending anything.

Discounts and when to use them

The Crew Motorfest is already on sale

The Crew Motorfest discounts and their availability vary by platform. We see:

Ubisoft Store (PC) – A special discount is active from today and will be valid until October 24th (-20% on the Standard Edition, -15% on the Gold and Ultimate editions).

PS4 and PS5 – Special discount from 11 to 18 October 2023 (-20% on the Standard Edition, -15% on the Gold and Ultimate editions).

Xbox Series

Epic Games Store (PC) – Special discount from October 14th to 21st (-20% on the Standard Edition).

Note that the edition Gold of The Crew Motorfest includes the First Year Pass, which will unlock 25 new cars as they become available.

Success or failure? Hard to say. The discounts could simply be related to the pre-Christmas period, where the offers they abound. Let’s say, however, that seeing them arrive so soon doesn’t make a very good impression.

To find out more, read our review of The Crew Motorfest.