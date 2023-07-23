The YouTube channel of the Game Informer magazine has published a long gameplay videos of 17 minutes of The Crew Motorfest which offers us a taste of the open world of the new racing game from Ubisoft, as well as races and stunts.
In the initial part of the video we see a sort of exploratory mode, in which the player must complete a course without knowing the track but relying only on photos of points of interest in the game world, such as billboards and buildings, to orient themselves. In the second part, however, we can admire some races with a classic setting, including sea with motorboats.
We specify that the video comes from a hands-on of the magazine which took place via streaming, for this reason the visual quality and frame rate that you will see in the video absolutely do not represent that of the final game.
In September, it speeds to Honolulu
Coming to PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One next September 14, 2023, The Crew Motorfest is the newest game in Ubisoft’s arcade racing series. This time the players will speed through the streets and landscapes of Honolulu, Hawaii, an exotic and truly fascinating scenery. Like the previous chapters it will be possible to explore and compete using various means of transport. Not only cars therefore, but also ships, motorboats and airplanes.
A few days ago we published our tried and tested The Crew Motorfest, which for the moment seems to meet expectations, offering an improved driving model and vehicles in large quantities.
#Crew #Motorfest #lengthy #gameplay #video #showcases #racing #exploration
Leave a Reply