The YouTube channel of the Game Informer magazine has published a long gameplay videos of 17 minutes of The Crew Motorfest which offers us a taste of the open world of the new racing game from Ubisoft, as well as races and stunts.

In the initial part of the video we see a sort of exploratory mode, in which the player must complete a course without knowing the track but relying only on photos of points of interest in the game world, such as billboards and buildings, to orient themselves. In the second part, however, we can admire some races with a classic setting, including sea with motorboats.

We specify that the video comes from a hands-on of the magazine which took place via streaming, for this reason the visual quality and frame rate that you will see in the video absolutely do not represent that of the final game.