The Crew Motorfest was shown by Ubisoft with a new gameplay trailers which includes playlists, supercars and tours of Hawaiiwith the new open world scenario that certainly steals the show from its suggestive views.
As you know, we spent four hours with The Crew Motorfest and we can say that the new episode of the series offers a improved driving modelan abundance of vehicles and, indeed, a truly fascinating setting.
The video however, it focuses on the contents, in this case the thematic playlists (in this case dedicated to the world of Porsche), some of the supercars that we will find in the game and a focus on the scenario, which apparently promises great things.
A new adventure
Announced by Ubisoft at the beginning of the year, The Crew Motorfest will try to renew the experience of the saga by introducing several improvementsalso in terms of gameplay, and enriching the structure of the first two episodes.
Will the developers of the French house be able to adequately enhance this franchise, albeit an interesting one? We’ll find out next September 14, when the new chapter will make its debut on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One.
