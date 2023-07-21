The Crew Motorfest was shown by Ubisoft with a new gameplay trailers which includes playlists, supercars and tours of Hawaiiwith the new open world scenario that certainly steals the show from its suggestive views.

As you know, we spent four hours with The Crew Motorfest and we can say that the new episode of the series offers a improved driving modelan abundance of vehicles and, indeed, a truly fascinating setting.

The video however, it focuses on the contents, in this case the thematic playlists (in this case dedicated to the world of Porsche), some of the supercars that we will find in the game and a focus on the scenario, which apparently promises great things.