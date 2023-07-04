The crew of the fishing boat based in Burela (Lugo) New San Juan, of 15 people, is safe in the Irish port of Castletownbere in County Cork, awaiting repatriation, a spokesman for Ireland’s Ministry of Transport said Monday. The sailors were transferred to that port in the southwest of the island of Ireland after their ship caught fire and sank on Sunday, without registering injuries, in waters near France, in the Gran Sol fishing ground. They were rescued by the trawler New Confurco, with base port in Vigo. At the moment the causes that led to the fire in the fishing boat are unknown, but the hypothesis that the fire was caused due to a short circuit is being considered.

“On Sunday morning, the Coast Guard was alerted by the Madrid Maritime Rescue Coordination Center of an incident aboard a Spanish-registered fishing vessel, off the northwest coast of France,” the spokesperson explained. The event occurred “within the French search and rescue region,” he said. “The crew of the fishing boat were evacuated by another close one who then proceeded to Castletownbere, County Cork, where he has gone ashore and awaits arrangements for his repatriation to be confirmed. There were no reports of injuries ”, he added.

The fishing boat from Vigo New Confurco was about 11 kilometers from the burned ship, when he received the distress call from the New San Juan, according to the newspaper Faro de Vigo.

In statements to EFE, the manager of the Organization of Fisheries Producers of Burela (OPP), Sergio López, confirmed that the fishing vessel from Lugo arrived at the Irish port around half past eight in the morning, so that the estimate provided yesterday was met and It took the ship about 22 hours to cover the sea route from the place where it rescued the sailors from the New San Juan.

López stressed that the 15 crew members are fine. As for what will happen in the next few hours, he specified that they will have to make a “statement to the authorities” about what happened, since there will be an investigation to determine the origin of the fire that left the ship practically destroyed. “There is no human damage, but the material losses are very large,” the manager of the OPP has acknowledged.

The chief patron of the Burela Brotherhood and president of the National Federation of Fishermen’s Guilds, José Basilio Otero, stated on Sunday that only material damage had occurred with the sinking of the ship. Both Otero and López called for caution regarding the reason for the incident, pending the corresponding protest at sea by the crew, the declaration to be made in the event of any type of accident.