The Civil Guard has arrested one of the alleged crew members of a ‘narcolancha’ that appeared early this Saturday morning in La Manga del Mar Menor. The boat, according to sources close to the investigation, was located on the ascent to the Estacio Lighthouse, in the San Javier area. Agents of the Local Police of this town collaborated with the Armed Institute in the custody of the boat, which was withdrawn in the early afternoon.

Bundles of hashish recovered by agents in La Manga. /



LV.



The Meritorious has initiated an investigation to try to locate a second crew member who, apparently, was also traveling on the boat. Throughout the morning of this Saturday, several bundles of hashish were recovered by the agents in La Manga – more specifically in the Galua area.