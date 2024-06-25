If we want, this is another mockery for legitimate buyers who have seen it taken away with the closure of the official servers and the deactivation of the licenses. Now, if they want to play it again, they will have to download a pirated copy, which is paradoxical.

The Crew is about to be playable again thanks to the tireless work of some fans who are working for emulate game servers . Basically, when their work is ready, just install a mod and you can get back on track. Too bad, however, that those who purchased the original game will not have the opportunity to do so, because the mod it will only work with pirated versions .

Resort to piracy

However, to demonstrate the functioning of emulated servers, a has been published gameplay videos which shows a player on a journey from Detroit to the Black Hills, passing through Michigan, Chicago, Dairy Land and Dakota.

We are talking about about 15 minutes of gameplay which have the sole purpose of showing the chance to bring The Crew back to life.

As mentioned and as you will remember, between the end of March and the first days of April Ubisoft shut down the The Crew servers deleting the game from the accounts of its legitimate owners, sparking a huge controversy, as it not only made it impossible to play online, but also blocked single player content (The Crew was an always online game). So, on PC the title has become unavailable, while on console completely inaccessible. It is still possible to download it from Steam, but only if you feel the urgent need to take up space on your hard disk.

In addition to the material damage, many are also concerned about the fact that by going to The Crew page on Ubisoft Connect, the publisher’s official store, you are invited to purchase the other chapters of the series still available to continue racing.