Obviously the fans were not happy with the choice and so Ubisoft thought it would be a good idea to do this in the case of The Crew 2 and The Crew Motorfest it would be appropriate to move forward and create a Offline mode so that in the future it will be possible to continue playing the two works.

One of the (many) problems in the field of video game preservation is that when a video game is designed to work only online, all it takes is for a publisher to turn off the servers for what the user has purchased to become unusable. An easy example is The Crew which has no longer been accessible since March.

Ubisoft’s new statement on The Crew

“We know some of you have expressed concerns about access to The Crew games,” he said. Stéphane Beley, creative director senior franchise executive at Ivory Tower. “Today we want to express our commitment to the future of The Crew 2 and The Crew Motorfest. We are exploring a variety of solutions and can confirm an offline mode to ensure long-term access to both titles.”

As for the reasons that led to the closure of The Crew serversUbisoft said: “After nearly a decade of support, we will be shutting down The Crew 1 on March 31, 2024. We understand that this may be disappointing for players who still enjoy the game, but it is necessary due to the upcoming limitations we will face with infrastructure and the use of licensed content.”

“Our goal remains to provide players with the best action driving experience, and to achieve this, we continue to provide new content and support for The Crew 2 and The Crew Motorfest. We thank everyone who played The Crew 1 and helped build this great community that lives on with The Crew 2 and The Crew Motorfest.”

It should also be said that The Crew was once again playable, but only if you have the pirated version.