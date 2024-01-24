A list of IL-76 crew members killed in the Belgorod region has been published

The office of the governor and government of the Orenburg region published a list of the dead crew members of the Il-76 military transport aircraft, which crashed in the Belgorod region.

According to the authorities, among the victims of the incident are: commander Bezzubkin, assistant commander Chmirev, navigator Vysokin, flight engineer Piluev, flight engineer Zhitenev, flight radio operator Sablinsky.

The commander of the Il-76 team, shot down by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), was a native of Tambov, Stanislav Bezzubkin. The governor of the Tambov region, Maxim Egorov, spoke about this. He brought condolences to the relatives of his fellow countryman and all members of the heroic crew.

The crew accomplished a feat: the pilots took the downed aircraft away from the village of Yablonovo so that civilians would not be harmed Maxim Egorov Governor of the Tambov region

Russia points to Kyiv's involvement in the Il-76 crash

The governor of the Tambov region confirmed that there were Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers on board, who were later to be exchanged for Russian military personnel. He emphasized that the Ukrainian side had received notification of the plane’s route.

What happened was a vile and cowardly stab in the back. I am sure that the perpetrators will answer for this crime to the fullest. Maxim Egorov Governor of the Tambov region

In turn, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pointed to Kyiv’s admission of involvement in the crash of the Il-76. According to him, Ukraine immediately after the incident declared its “another victory,” however, having learned the details of what kind of flight it was, it immediately began to “sweep bravura messages about its “victories” under the carpet.”

The minister noted that Kyiv could not have been unaware of the preparations for the exchange of prisoners of war. He also emphasized that Moscow is currently establishing the facts of the plane crash and the reasons why Kyiv committed this criminal act.

The Il-76 crew will be presented with state awards posthumously

Il-76 crashed in the Belgorod region on Wednesday, January 24. The incident was confirmed by the Russian Ministry of Defense. As the department indicated, on board the aircraft there were six crew members, 65 captured soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as three accompanying persons. Prisoners were transported for exchange.

As the head of the State Duma Defense Committee Andrei Kartapolov said, Ukraine shot down an Il-76 with three missiles from the Patriot or IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile system.

The crew and commander of the Il-76 will be presented with state awards posthumously. Commander Stanislav Bezzubkin will be awarded for preventing the plane from crashing into the village of Yablonovo, which is located northeast of Belgorod.

Governor of the Zaporozhye region Evgeniy Balitsky as a former pilot in conversation with RIA News confirmed that the footage of the Il-76 crash in the Belgorod region clearly shows that the pilots diverted the plane from the populated area.