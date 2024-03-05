Three American astronauts and one Russian astronaut arrived on Tuesday at the International Space Station, as part of the usual crew rotation operations at this orbital laboratory.

The astronauts will stay for approximately six months on the station, where they are scheduled to conduct more than two hundred scientific experiments during their stay. They launched from Florida on Sunday evening using a Falcon 9 rocket from SpaceX.

On Tuesday, their capsule docked with the International Space Station and its door opened at 03:50 Eastern US time (08:50 GMT), allowing them to enter the station, with a big smile on their faces.

This is the eighth regular rotation mission of the International Space Station crew carried out by SpaceX for the US Space Agency (NASA), giving the mission its name “Crew-8”.

American Michael Barratt is the only astronaut on this mission who has previously visited the International Space Station. On the other hand, this is the first mission on the station for Americans Matthew Dominic and Janet Epps, as well as for Russian astronaut Alexander Grebyunkin.

Seven people were on the International Space Station before their arrival.

After a delivery period lasting a few days with the four Crew-7 crew members – an American, a Dane, a Japanese and a Russian – they will return to Earth in another SpaceX capsule.

NASA and the Russian Space Agency (Roscosmos), which together manage the International Space Station, have established an astronaut exchange program, under which each takes turns transporting a crew member from the other country.