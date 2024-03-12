A crew of four astronauts, including a Russian, left the International Space Station on Monday, returning to the United States after a mission that lasted about six months in space.

The crew joined the station at the end of August aboard the Dragon capsule from SpaceX to complete a routine mission for the US Space Agency (NASA) called “Crew-7”.

The mission, led by American astronaut Jasmine Mogbeli, included Danish Andreas Mogensen, Japanese Satoshi Furukawa, and Russian Konstantin Borisov.

The four astronauts are expected to land in the waters off the coast of Florida starting at 09:35 GMT Tuesday morning. The crew members completed scientific research during the six months they spent in space, studying, for example, the role of the effect of microgravity, which accelerates aging, in liver regeneration.

“Crew-7” is the seventh regular rotation mission of the International Space Station crew carried out by SpaceX, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, for NASA. The Crew 8 mission personnel arrived at the station on March 5.