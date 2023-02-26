There series Of The Crew has totaled so far 40 million players: creative director Stephane Beley announced it, revealing how the franchise ubisoft was a great success, without ever receiving particular praise from critics and the public.

Less than a month after the announcement of The Crew Motorfest, the new chapter of the saga, Beley wanted to underline how this was a story of courage and commitmentwith the French house trusting a “group of friends” and putting them in a position to implement their project.

“Fifteen years ago, a group of friends dreamed they could make their own driving game,” wrote Stephane Beley. “Ubisoft trusted him and Ivory gave birth to The Crew. Fifteen years later, forty million players have joined this adventure, which will soon continue with The Crew Motorfest. Always believe in your dreams!”

The first episode of The Crew immediately totaled five million players, after which the figure grew over time and in 2021 a new record was set with thirty million players. In short, it took less than two years to add another ten million players to the total.