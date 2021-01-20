The Crew 2 is another one of those Ubisoft games that despite the passage of time continues to provide hours of gameplay and content to enjoy. The driving game introduced a new series of events through a season-based format. After The Chase, The Crew 2 introduces The Hunt as a new set of challenges and content that will keep speed lovers glued to the wheel of this driving sandbox.

Through the Youtube channel we meet a new trailer where The Crew 2 presents The Hunt, and set his arrival for today, January 20. New content and new tests for MOTORFLIX, changing the theme a bit, but not the purpose of re-engaging the drivers of The Crew 2.

Launch frenzied chases to catch criminals across America and become the most profitable driver on Motorflix. Plus, unlock rewards with the new Motorpass. Become the star of a fast-paced television series produced by Motorflix, featuring themed episodes every season. Motorflix has a new mission for you: the members of The Masked have fled the city and you must capture them at all costs. Use your offroad driving experience to hunt them down all over MotorNation!

On the official website There’s more about The Hunt, the new The Crew 2 event for this second episode of Season 1 of content raised to continue supporting the game. For this, the Battle Pass was enabled, which uses the same concept of additional content that can be achieved by playing races. And the amount of rewards offered by this second episode It is quite interesting, as we found many aesthetic elements, but also a few really attractive cars.

To get these rewards you have to participate in the new events they have exhibited, where this time we find offroad racing as a great claim. Up to 8 new Chase JCE events have been included, divided between Rally Raid and Rallycross disciplines. Five events will be available at launch and a new one will be released every two weeks.

As you know, Season 1 of Motorflix features a mysterious criminal group, The Masked, who tries to rob the private bank Vault Corp. In Episode 1, you played a member of the Vault Corp Interception Unit who had to take out criminals at high-octane Street Race and Hypercar events. In Episode 2: The Hunt, the criminals have abandoned the conventional ways … So you’ll have to play a specialist Offroad driver from the Vault Corp Enforcer Unit!

Starting on January 20, that is, starting today, The Crew 2 has new content and reasons to compete. The new episode of MOTORFLIX has arrived to offer fun and new rewards.