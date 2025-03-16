Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are expected to return to their homes after nine months stranded in space

Spacex Crew Dragon ship, with a new team on board, arrived on Sunday at the International Space Station (EEI) to relieve astronauts stranded for more than nine months, as seen in images broadcast live.

Shortly after 05h45 GMT, television showed Crew Dragon astronauts hugging their counterparts at the space station.

Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams were blocked at the space station last June due to a technical problem of the Boeing Starliner spacecraft that had taken them and had to bring them to Earth.

Starliner, made his first manned flight, had problems in the propellants and was considered inappropriate to bring them to Earth.









What should be in principle a round trip of a few days became for Wilmore and Williams in a nine -month stay, higher than the usual rotations that are six months.

The two astronauts can undertake the return to the earth next Wednesday.

However, Wilmore and Williams stay It is far from the 371 -day American space recordestablished by NASA Astronaut Frank Rubio aboard the US in 2023, and especially the Russian world record Valeri Poliakov, which spent 437 days aboard the MIR Space Station, from January 8, 1994 to March 22, 1995.