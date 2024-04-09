In the history of cinema there are truly chilling films, but very few like this one have disturbed audiences since its release in 2015. Hated by some and praised by others, this Romanian horror film, written, directed, produced and starring the same person , plays with the false documentary (found footage) to transport us on a journey in which the boundaries between fantasy and truth blur before the viewer's eyes, leading them to question what they see on screens, even if it is only a disturbing fiction.

With just over an hour and a half in length, this independent project is considered cult by experts and fans. It is available completely free online at Youtubeavailable to viewers around the world.

What is the creepy movie about a man obsessed with famous actress?

The disturbing movie that will blow your mind is called 'Be My Cat: A Film for Anne'. Its plot follows an aspiring filmmaker obsessed with the famous real-life actress Anne Hathaway, who will do the unthinkable while trying to get the attention of the Hollywood star.

Launched in 2015, The feature film was created almost entirely by Romanian Adrian Țofei in his directorial debut. As mentioned above, the director also starred in, produced and wrote this cinematographic work. Furthermore, he improvised it to some extent on a limited budget and worked on an alternative psychological reality for the actors, including himself, a situation that led him to partially live in the skin of his character.

'Be My Cat' is considered a cult film by horror film fans and experts. Photo: capture YouTube

What is 'Be My Cat: A Film for Anne' about?

After seeing Anne Hathaway as Catwoman in 'Batman: The Dark Knight Rises', an aspiring filmmaker named Adrian wants to convince the Hollywood star to travel to Romania to star with him in his film 'Be My Cat', which, he claims, It will change the way we make films.

With that goal in mind, Adrian tricks three local actresses into believing they will work on a feature film. What the young women do not imagine is that the unbalanced man seeks to record real videos of murders (snuff) to send them to Hathaway and thus supposedly demonstrate her exceptional abilities and commitment as her creator.

Trailer for 'Be My Cat: A Film for Anne'

Where to watch the movie 'Be My Cat: A Film for Anne' for free, online and with subtitles?

'Be My Cat: A Film for Anne' is available online, completely and absolutely free on YouTube, through the official channel of Terror Films, a distributor specialized in acquiring and sharing various independent horror films from around the world, for the approval of fans of this film genre.

Currently, the found footage feature film is in its original audio (mainly English and Romanian) and has automatically generated English subtitles, which you must first activate. Likewise, you can use the toolbar to translate, also automatically, from English to any other language, including Spanish.