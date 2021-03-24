Gone are those years when Call of Duty and Battlefield fought over the genre of first-person shooters. There are more and more alternatives and among them we find the different games that M2H and Blackmill Games have developed, such as Verdun and Tannenberg. Both games enjoyed a great reputation and stood out for introducing us to a very realistic war experience. Now the creators of Verdun and Tannenberg present their new shooter Isonzo, which aims to give continuity to this style.

The announcement of Isonzo has been carried out through a trailer, but we can also know the first details by discovering his product page on Steam. For now, Isonzo has revealed little information, being an interesting detail that its launch is raised for this year.

The fierce alpine warfare will put your tactical skills to the test in this authentic World War I FPS. Battle between the scenic peaks, rugged valleys and idyllic villages of northern Italy. The Great War on the Italian Front comes to life and rises to unexpected heights!

What has been confirmed is that the new Isonzo shooter will arrive equally on PC and Playstation consoles and Xbox, including next-gen consoles. The debut trailer shows a spectacular result, assuming that some sequences belong to the game, or at least, to the engine used in Isonzo. A game that has evolved compared to its predecessors, who also bet on the First World War. While Verdun focused on trench warfare, Tannenberg allowed action to be taken on the Russian front.

His games have come to represent several key moments of this war, both for the battle of Verdun in 1916, and that of Tannenberg in 1914. Now, Isonzo will lead the players to fight in front of the southern border. Matt Hergaarden, CEO and founder of M2H, has commented when presenting his new shooter Isonzo, which «The Italian Front was the perfect opportunity for us to elevate the World War I Game Series, both figuratively and literally. The Alpine War in Isonzo brings many new gameplay mechanics to the series, along with the new Italian army, facing Austria-Hungary. adding that “The fight takes place between the scenic peaks, rugged valleys and idyllic villages of northern Italy. The new offensive game mode puts players in the middle of key historical offensives on the Italian front, from high-altitude combat in the Alps to fierce battles over the Isonzo River.

A title that once again draws attention for being very intense in its proposal, and for taking us to a time that games like Battlefield 1 have already exploited, but that have passed away due to the replacement of subsequent deliveries. The truth is that both Verdún and Tannenberg are games that have managed to capture the attention of many lovers of this genre, who They will have a new opportunity in 2021 with the new shooter Isonzo.

