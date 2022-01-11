The creators of the poster for the film “Fir Trees 8” were convicted of plagiarism. Norwegian photographer Stig Howard Dirdahl published in his Facebook-Account a post in which he accused the poster authors of copying his picture taken in 2015.

He posted a poster and his own work – both images show people in green suits, whose figures form the shape of a Christmas tree. They hold candles in their hands, and tinsel adorns their shoulders. The photographer said that plagiarism only confirms the value of his work.

“Yesterday the Norwegian premiere of the film” Fir Trees 8 “took place. There are some similarities and mixed emotions, ”wrote Stig Howard Dirdahl.

In December, it was reported that the largest Russian film chains refused to show the film “Yolki-8”, which was created by Timur Bekmambetov’s studio Bazelevs. We are talking about the combined network of Cinema Park and Formula Kino, Karo, Kinomax and Cinema Star. They did not want to rent the picture, because just two weeks after the premiere in cinemas, the project was supposed to be shown on the ivi online platform.