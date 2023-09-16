“Agents of Change” is the title of the billboard of a series of conferences organized by Coparmex that will be carried out on October 10 and 11 in which Claudio X. González, creator of the Frente Amplio por México and manager, will come to Los Mochis of the presidential candidate Xochitl Galvez and several leaders: opposition, business and communicators.

The former president of the Business Coordinating Council, Juan Pablo Castañon, will also present.the former PAN presidential candidate, Josefina Vazquez Mota, the former secretary of economy and T-MEC negotiator, Ildefonso Guajardo, the Kaiser, the communicator Héctor Suárez Gomìs and L’Amareitor.

As you can see, on those dates The Mochis will become a business and technology summit political and business opposition that will bring together the best of the opposition ideologues and activists at a time when the strongest battles are being fought for presidential succession of Mexico.

Potpourri. After midnight yesterday or early yesterday morning the kilometer-long appearance in court concluded: rector of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa, Jesús Madueña, the former rector, Juan Eulogio Guerra and the university officials who are members of the university’s purchasing committee, accused of irregular exercise of public office, or in short, of corruption, for the purchase of more than 45 million pesos of tortillas, supposedly at an overprice and without bidding.

They turned out linked to process by Judge Adán Alberto Salazarthey will have to go to sign every month at court and they will not be able to leave the country and during the appearance there were moments of tension in Culiacán due to the sit-ins of university students and teachers that were established day and night outside the court and even more so due to the call for general mobilization that Madueña later made in an emergent meeting of the University Council in which he described the process as rigged against him and announced that he would seek protection from federal justice.

Even Madueña He called the leader of the congress “Hocicòn”, Feliciano Castroand “Satrap” to Governor Rubén Rocha. Stormy times are coming.

CONCILIATION. It is assumed that they “smoked the pipe of peace”: the Mayor Gerardo Vargas and the division manager of the CFE, Hugo Martínez, in the meeting they held yesterday in which they agreed that starting Monday they will begin an investigation into the electricity consumption of public lighting. The official promised to attend the security table on Tuesday the 26th and they will no longer cut off the power to the city hall offices, at least until December, meanwhile the litigation is still ongoing in the courts over the supposed million-dollar debt that the commune has.

COVID. Sector authorities healthheaded by the secretary, Cuitláhuac González, met yesterday in an emergency and agreed take measures to stop COVID outbreaks that are arising in state educational establishmentsthey recommend: using a face mask, constantly washing hands, sneezing etiquette, keeping spaces ventilated and completing vaccination schedules.

“We achieved excellent agreements with CFE”: Gerardo Vargas, Mayor of Ahome.

