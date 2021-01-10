After wrapping up The Banner Saga trilogy, Stoic has become one of those independent studios worth pursuing. And although many want the license to last, from the study they seem to have other plans. In fact, it has been discovered thate creators of The Banner Saga would be developing an action game multiplayer, giving weight to the option of an MMO. After various speculations, it seems clear that they are looking for a new style addressing a new IP.

The information arises from various job offers from Stoic, Among which one in particular stands out for being more aimed at this change in style. It is an offer that seeks a candidate to fill a position as the one of Combat Designer. A position for which they require experience in concepts that can help better understand what they are working on.

The first thing that becomes clear is that the style of play is going to be different, especially because the action is going to have a greater role. Among the different job offers, there are several that refer to candidates who know how to propose new solutions for a “Fast-paced action game”, to which is added having experience in solutions for games as a service and online games. Among other aspects that arise from these offers is that the project could last up to three yearsAlthough we do not have a reference to when it really started, it could be predicted that it will be a game that we will take to see.

But this information seems to serve to confirm the rumors that pointed to a substantial change in Stoic, where the theory that they were developing an MMO was addressed. Now, what seems more than evident is that the creators of The Banner Saga would be developing an action game, that is going to have a strong multiplayer component. They will propose a game as a service, or what is the same, that they want the community to play it for a long time, sending content and more. Maybe, long ago, this concept was confused with MMOs, which were the games that best took advantage of this concept.

Right now, talking about a game as a service is joining a long list of popular games that have seasons and events with constant content. After having raised three games as beautiful and exciting as those that are part of The Banner Saga, this change in concept and genre is interesting. The creators of The Banner Saga would be developing a multiplayer action game raised as a long-term service. It is not known if it will be that MMO that was talked about a long time ago or something else, but it will be different from what we are used to. We will be attentive in case you can advance something more concrete about this new project.