The director of the Moscow Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, Alexánder Guíntsburg, has stated that becoming infected with coronavirus can cause significant damage to the body. The well-known Kremlin scientist has criticized the advice of some doctors about contracting COVID-19 in order to obtain antibodies.

“I don’t understand at all how this can be said. ‘If you get sick you will be protected’, this is fundamentally incorrect. People are disabled“, has affirmed Guíntsburg, who also believes that many doctors” and even some academics ” You are wrong.

Guíntsburg, director of the scientific institution that manufactured Sputnik V, clarified that the coronavirus can cause problems in various organs and that recovery can last up to six months. “Nobody knows where this immune complex will be deposited. In the brain, perhaps, in the liver and in the lungs. In the lungs, sure, because everything passes through the lungs and blood vessels, “explained the expert.

Guíntsnurg already made clear last May his position on vaccination against the coronavirus, stating that people who were vaccinated against COVID-19, but still infected, have milder postcovid syndrome than those who were not vaccinated.

Cars and apartments for the vaccinated in Moscow

Russia continues to support the vaccination of its citizens quite clearly: the mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobianin, announced this Sunday that the people who receive a first dose of the vaccine anticovid will participate in the raffle of a car.

It is a measure to promote the immunization campaign in the city due to the increase in infections. “From June 14 to July 11, citizens who receive their first injection of the COVID-19 vaccine will be able to participate in a raffle to win a car“the mayor declared in a statement. Five cars will be raffled each week of a value of about 11,500 euros, according to the mayor himself.

Russia registered on Sunday 14,723 new cases of coronavirus, and around half of them, 7,704, occurred in Moscow. The Kremlin capital continues to vaccinate its citizens to avoid the increase in cases, proof of this is the announcement by the authorities of the Moscow region: they will also raffle an apartment among those vaccinated with a first dose between June 15 and 25.