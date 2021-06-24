Insomniac Games is looking for workers following the release of Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart.

Insomniac Games has quickly established itself as one of the most talented studios within PlayStation. And after a Ratchet and Clank: A Dimension Apart that has been a great success among critics and users, the studio is preparing for its next major PlayStation 5 project, which will be … A multiplayer game? Indeed, this is what Insomniac itself affirms through Twitter, in a message to alert about the opening of new job positions.

“Insomniac is hiring! We have 5 new jobs for a multiplayer project. Join us and be part of the PlayStation Studios family as we work on exciting things. “While the message leaves no room for doubt, the study does not specify whether the project will be a complete and independent multiplayer game, or a multiplayer module for another game, such as an online mode or similar.

Likewise, the studio offers They don’t offer much more information about this unannounced multiplayer game that they seem to have in hand. For example, the offer for the position of ‘multiplayer systems designer‘cites typical responsibilities for this position. Although they do mention, as extras to consider, that they are interested in workers with “a deep knowledge of close combat systems, design of enemies and bosses “.

PlayStation has already mentioned in the past that are interested in expanding their portfolio of games with more varied proposals, from where that exclusive multiplayer game that Firewalk Studios works on, and now it seems that Insomniac also works on another multiplayer. Of course, the Sony brand has made it clear that they will not stop doing adventures for a player. What will Insomniac surprise us with this time? As we look forward to hearing about his project, and if you haven’t played it yet, this is our analysis of Ratchet and Clank: A Dimension Apart.

