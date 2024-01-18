The clones of Pokemon They are not a surprise. These types of experiences have been around for years, and each one offers something appealing to the public. The most recent case is that of Palworld, which is presented as a “Pokémon with guns.” However, beyond this bizarre combination, many believe that this title is nothing more than just a scam, so those responsible for this project have come forward in this regard.

After cases of games like Abandoned and The Days Before, people are more alert than ever to possible games that end up being scams. In this way, the recent objective is Palworld, since many have pointed out that the material that has been shown to date does not give the impression that a title in form will reach our hands. Thus, Pocketpair, the developers, has shared a message clarifying this situation:

“The gameplay systems that make up the core of Palworld, monster training, battles, explorations, building, crafting, and so on, are now ready. Plus, in Early Access you'll already have mountains of amazing content: 100+ types of monsters, vast open world scenarios, 350+ different items, 70+ types of buildings… and much more!

Palworld It will arrive on PC through Early Access on January 19, 2024. The developers plan to have their game in this state for approximately a year, in order to improve every possible section in the company of the community. Along with this, a version for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S is also in development.

In this way it is clear that tomorrow we will have a clear idea about Palworldand if this Pokémon clone is just another one of the bunch, or if it is a scam similar to The Day Before and Abandoned. We just have to wait to get an answer.. On related topics, a new legendary Pokémon arrives. Similarly, Pokémon Concierge It already has official merchandise.

Editor's Note:

PalworldRather than being a scam for promising things that in the end are not going to be fulfilled, it is something that is not worth it. Everyone wants to make the next Pokémon, but instead of making something new with this idea, they prefer to put weapons, which is at the other extreme, and makes it clear that these developers don't have a clear idea of ​​what makes Pokémon special.

Via: Steam