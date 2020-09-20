Scientist Vil Mirzayanov, who apologized to Alexei Navalny for his participation in the development of the Novichok chemical warfare agent, is not competent in terms of the physiological manifestations of the action of the poison. This was stated in a conversation with RBC by the creators of Novichok Leonid Rink and Vladimir Uglev.

“Mirzayanov never accepted the development of substances of the class A-230, A-234, A-232 and A-242, which are now called“ Novichok ”, since he is a chromatographer, not a synthetic and not a technologist, and even more so never did not take part in field trials, ”explained Uglev.

He said that Mirzayanov in those years was the head of the department for countering foreign technical intelligence and his task was to control the air over a research institute in Moscow. Uglev also noticed that Mirzayanov published formulas of substances from the “Novichok” group with errors.

At the same time, the scientist did not see anything shameful in his colleague’s apology to Navalny and admitted that he also asked for forgiveness to the oppositionist’s wife Yulia and his children.

Rink, in turn, noted that the symptoms that Navalny had did not match the symptoms of Novichok poisoning. “Vil Sultanovich is not an expert in what concerns symptoms,” he said.

Earlier, Mirzayanov, on the Dozhd TV channel, apologized to Navalny for allegedly participating in the creation of Novichk. He also said that he met with a man who survived poisoning with this substance, and said that his symptoms were similar to those described by the oppositionist.

Navalny felt unwell during the flight from Tomsk to Moscow on August 20. The plane urgently landed in Omsk, where doctors from the Omsk hospital provided assistance for two days. After that, the oppositionist was taken to the Berlin clinic “Charite”. On September 10, Navalny completely recovered, then he was disconnected from the artificial lung ventilation (ALV) apparatus.

Experts from several European countries said that Navalny was poisoned with a drug from the Novichok group. Russian doctors say they found no traces of the poison in the analyzes.