Scientists who took part in the development of the nerve agent Novichok commented on the data of the German government about the intoxication of blogger Alexei Navalny. Writes about this RBC.

According to Vladimir Uglev, a former employee of the GosNIIOKhT branch in Shikhany, if Navalny’s body is affected by a poison akin to Novichk, even if German doctors manage to save him, he may have serious complications, in particular, the central and peripheral nervous systems are affected. He added, that in his practice “people who were hit by this substance did not survive.”

In turn, another participant in the development of “Novichok”, an expert of the State Duma Committee on Defense Leonid Rink doubted that this substance was the cause of what happened to Navalny, pointing out the discrepancy of the symptoms. “This cannot be, if it were, he would have been dead a long time ago,” Rink said. According to him, the symptoms that the blogger had are explained by other reasons, and doctors in Omsk “immediately identified this.”

Earlier on September 2, the German authorities, citing military toxicologists, said that Navalny had been poisoned with a chemical warfare agent from the Novichok group. Berlin also called on the Russian government to respond to the new data and said it would inform the EU and NATO partners about it.

The press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that Berlin did not inform Moscow about its findings about the presence of traces of a toxic substance in Navalny’s body. The fact that Russia did not receive a single document on Navalny from the FRG was also said by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova.

Alexei Navalny became ill on August 20 during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow, the plane was urgently landed in Omsk. The first two days he was treated by doctors from a local hospital. On August 22, Navalny was transported to a clinic in Berlin. The patient is still in a coma.