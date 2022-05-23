Grasshopper Manufacture’s Goichi Suda hopes to show off some new stuff later this year.

If you know of the existence of the No More Heroes saga, it will surely ring a bell Goichi Suda, better known as Suda51. The Japanese creator is the visible head of Grasshopper Manufacturethe studio responsible for these games and which in the last year became part of NetEase, a high-volume Chinese company.

Precisely in one interview on the NetEase Games YouTube channel, the creative has been asked about the projects he has underway, leaving us an affirmation that indicates that we could see his next video game at the end of the yearalthough it is still unknown what it could be.

I want to hurry up to show itsweat51“The games we make at this studio are really cool and brand new,” says Suda. “We’re going to keep creating them, and I think people will be surprised. I wonder when I will be able to announce something… maybe at the end of the year? I’m not sure, it may be next year. But I want to hurry up so everyone knows what I’m working on.”

“These days I have been working on several things and I would like to start a second project when the time comes,” he adds. “I want to create something focused on Grasshopper’s younger staff, on have them create games in their own style. I’d like to start with that first, and then we’ll see if we can do a second and a third. I really feel like it and I want it to work,” she concludes.

While waiting to find out what Grasshopper Manufacture is up to, we know that Suda had talks with Marvel to a game about deadpool, something that the Japanese have always longed for. For its part, remember that, after the launch on Switch, the third numbered installment of No More Heroes is preparing its premiere on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

